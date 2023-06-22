Standford Blatch is still alive and well on the Sex and the City sequel series.

How And Just Like That season 2 includes Stanford after Willie Garson's death

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of And Just Like That.

Before And Just Like That addresses the Samantha Jones of it all, the season 2 premiere (which dropped Thursday on Max) offered a status update on Carrie's other displaced BFF, Stanford Blatch.

The late Sex and the City actor Willie Garson, who died in September 2021 from pancreatic cancer, had only filmed three episodes of And Just Like That's first season prior to his death. In addition to dedicating the fourth episode of the show to Garson, showrunner Michael Patrick King and the writers crafted a new storyline for his character, Stanford, to keep him alive in some form on the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on 'Sex and the City' Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson on 'Sex and the City' | Credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

In season 1, Stanford quietly divorced Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) and left NYC to go on tour in Tokyo with his TikTok star clients. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) shares a subtle update on his whereabouts in the season 2 premiere.

While preparing to attend the Met Gala, Carrie enlists Smoke (Bethlehem Million), the fashion designer wife of Carrie's former podcast cohort, Jackie Nee (Bobby Lee), to make her dress. Smoke and Jackie show up at Carrie's apartment with the garments and find the author waiting to be glammed up while wearing a kimono.

Smoke compliments her look, to which Carrie says, "Oh, thank you. My friend Stanford sent it to me from Japan."

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie in season 2 of 'And Just Like That' Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie in season 2 of 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Craig Blakenhorn/Max

The stars of And Just Like That, including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, sat down with King to pay tribute to Garson as part of the show's making-of documentary, which was released last year.

"I cannot believe I can't call him. I can't believe it," Parker said of her longtime costar at the time. "He would always tell me that he was the most popular character on the show and he was not making a joke. He was quite serious. Turned out he might've been right."

The first two episodes of And Just Like That season 2 are currently available to stream on Max.

