And Just Like That season 2 adds Candice Bergen, Gloria Steinem

Another familiar face from Sex and the City is making her return when And Just Like That season 2 arrives this summer on the newly rebranded streaming platform Max. Whether Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will be excited to see her is another question.

Candice Bergen, who played Carrie's Vogue editor Enid Frick on the original show and in one of the Sex and the City movies, is officially reprising her role, showrunner Michael Patrick King exclusively confirms to EW.

"Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we're thrilled about because I always loved Enid," King says in an interview for EW's 2023 Summer Preview. "She is a cold, wonderful diva of publishing."

The last time viewers saw Enid was in 2008's Sex and the City, the movie successor to the original series. Enid wanted to feature Carrie as a model in Vogue for the magazine's "The Last Single Girl" feature in the bridal issue, pegged to her upcoming marriage to John "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth).

King teases a couple other "heavy-hitter performers" guest-starring in And Just Like That season 2. Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is one of those guests playing herself, King states.

Parker and Steinem have some history. The headliner of Sex and the City was once set to play Steinem in 2013's Lovelace as an emergency back-up for Demi Moore, who had to drop out of the movie after she was hospitalized for an unspecified health problem. Steinem told Us Weekly in 2012 how "grateful" she was to Parker for wanting to do the movie, given the subject matter. She also praised Sex and the City as "one of the few pop cultural admissions that friendship among women is crucial."

Lovelace directors Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman later confirmed to EW in 2013 that they no longer needed the Steinem character, and Parker was cut out of the final edit. But now, the two have reconnected on And Just Like That.

King also confirms that Sam Smith, the "Unholy" singer spotted filming a mystery role on the set of season 2, is another guest star playing themself. "Two days after they won the Grammy, they're on our show with a Carrie necklace that says 'Sam.' They said they and their sisters all have them," King recalls. "That is the gold of having done a show that people liked: you call Sam Smith to play this nice part that we needed, and they're like, 'Yes, cause I love the show.' That's really thrilling."

The cast is rounded out by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler.

"Then there's some treats, which I'm not gonna tell you," King teases of the other guest stars. "There's a couple of surprises every now and then."

