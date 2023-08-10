And Just Like That introduces Aidan's ex-wife for the first time onscreen

Warning: This article contains spoilers from And Just Like That season 2, episode 9.

Carrie Bradshaw — and the Sex and the City audience — met Aidan's ex-wife for the first time onscreen this week.

The ninth episode of And Just Like That season 2 came with another surprise actor cameo, Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase, La La Land). DeWitt makes her debut in the role of Kathy — but that's not her only connection to the Sex and the City universe. She's married to Ron Livingston, who played Carrie's infamous ex Berger (yes, the one who broke up with her via Post-It Note).

Rosemarie DeWitt attends HBO Max's "The Staircase" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 03, 2022 in New York City. , And Just Like That John Corbett Rosemarie DeWitt appears as Aidan's ex-wife Kathy in 'And Just Like That' season 2 | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Previously, viewers had only heard tidbits about this mystery woman, an interior designer whom John Corbett's Aidan Shaw met and married during the timeline of Sex and the City. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) had a run-in with Aidan in a season 6 episode of the original series, in which she met his first-born child, Tate (a.k.a. "Tater"). He and Kathy later had two more boys, Homer and Wyatt, as revealed in the second Sex and the City movie.

As Aidan made his way back into Carrie's life in And Just Like season 2, she relayed to the gals that he had divorced Kathy and moved with the kids to Virginia. This week's episode saw Kathy's character realized for the first time onscreen, as she invited Carrie to a one-on-one chat about the current state of affairs.

Kathy first urges Carrie to not write about her children in any capacity now through the end of days, and she reminds her that she can't hurt Aidan again emotionally. She knows all about the history between them. It's still unknown why Aidan and Kathy split up, but it's clearly still a sore subject for Kathy. She is visibly overwhelmed upon hearing that Carrie is moving into a bigger apartment to accommodate any visits from the boys down the line.

And Just Like That sarah jessica parker Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw meets Aidan's ex-wife in 'And Just Like That' season 2 | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max

DeWitt was last heard onscreen voicing a role in the animated AMC+ series Pantheon, and she was last seen in the Toni Colette- and Anna Faris-led movie The Estate, as well as the HBO miniseries The Staircase. DeWitt will eventually be seen in the upcoming fourth season of Amazon's The Boys, playing the long-absent mother of Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell.

And Just Like That season 2 streams Thursdays on Max.

