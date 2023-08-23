"I am not the fictional characters I have played," the actor says, "nor am I responsible for the things that are written for them to say."

And Just Like That star Sara Ramirez responds to continued Che Diaz criticisms: 'I am a human being'

Sara Ramirez would like to remind everyone, once again, that they are not actually Che Diaz.

The And Just Like That star, who uses they/them pronouns, addressed the continued criticisms surrounding their controversial character in an Instagram post Wednesday, writing, "I am not the fictional characters I have played, nor am I responsible for the things that are written for them to say."

Ramirez continued, "I am a human being, an artist, an actor. And we are living in a world that has become increasingly hostile toward anyone who dares to free themselves from the gender binary, or disrupt the mainstream."

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz on 'And Just Like That' Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz on 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The character of Che, who was introduced as the cohost of a podcast with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), drew a polarizing reaction among fans during the first season of the Sex and the City revival. Che's relationship with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), which led the latter to leave her husband, Steve (David Eigenberg), further fueled the character's divisiveness.

Ramirez's latest comments about people conflating them and Che came in response to a recent profile that Ramirez referred to as "The Hack Job's article." The article was written, Ramirez said, by someone who "asked me serious questions but expected a comedic response I guess (?)."

Ramirez didn't specify the article but appeared to be referencing a piece published by The Cut in June.

"Here's the good news: I have a dry sense of humor and a voice," Ramirez wrote. "And I am not afraid to use either. I trust that those of you who matter, who are not petulant children, who are smart enough to catch on to what was actually going on there, can perceive it for what it is: an attempt to mock my thoughtfulness and softness, while dismissing a valid existence and real human being in favor of tv show critiques that belonged elsewhere."

Ramirez then proceeded to issue a few "friendly reminders." First, that "I can love women (and I do), while not identifying as one." Second, that "feminists come in all genders," and third, that "when a cis man is in charge and has ultimate control of dialogue actors say, and you have a valid problem with it, perhaps you should be interviewing him."

This isn't the first time Ramirez has spoken out about the difference between playing a character and actually being them. The actor previously told EW that they are "actually nothing like Che Diaz" in real life, and acknowledged that the character had "a very performative quality in season 1."

"It was absolutely exhausting to bring this person to life," Ramirez said. "I had to stay in a bit of an extroverted mode in order to do that. So the efforts that it took to bring this character forth makes me feel really proud of what I've been able to deliver."

They also love that "Che struck a nerve" among viewers. "I'm here to elicit them," Ramirez said. "Che Diaz is such a beautiful reminder to me, to you, to all of us, that LGBTQIA+ people don't have to be perfect for us to respect their humanity. Not everyone is likable in every community. One non-binary character does not represent all non-binary people."

