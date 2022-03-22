HBO Max has renewed the Sex and the City revival for another season.

And Just Like That… Carrie Bradshaw & Co. will return for season 2

And Just Like That (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Prepare some celebratory cosmos: And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

The first season of the Sex and the City revival followed original characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), along with some new faces, as they navigated the trials and tribulations of life and friendship in their 50s, shedding light on menopause, grief, and other midlife themes.

Created and executive-produced by Michael Patrick King, AJLT also featured Mario Cantone, Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson, who all reprised their beloved roles from the flagship series, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004. Formidable newcomers include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman. Parker, Nixon, and Davis also served as executive producers.

Sex and the City And Just Like That Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast, and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

In the And Just Like That finale that aired last month, Carrie traveled to Paris to scatter the ashes of her late husband, Mr. Big (Noth), Miranda jetted off to Los Angeles with Che (Ramírez), and Charlotte navigated parenthood to a non-binary child. Meanwhile, Carrie's friendship with Samantha (a notably absent Kim Cattrall, whose nonappearance has been accounted for through text message exchanges) appeared to be on the mend.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters played by these powerful, amazing actors," King said in his own statement about the renewal. "The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: