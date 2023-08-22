And Just Like That renewed for season 3

And just like that… Sex and the City lives on.

Max has announced that Sex and the City revival And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season. The news comes ahead of Thursday's season 2 finale.

And Just Like That debuted in 2021 and quickly became Max's most popular original series to date. The series picked up 11 years after the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, and 17 years after the conclusion of the original series in 2004.

The series follows the new adventures of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate dating, motherhood, and shifting cultural norms in their fifties.

Season two reignited the romance between Carrie and Sex and the City ex Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), and will also feature the series' first appearance of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones in the forthcoming finale.

There's no word on season 3's cast yet, so it's unclear how supporting players like Aidan, Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), and Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi) might fit into the next chapter. As of last week's penultimate episode, Miranda and Che are on a break and Aidan's future with Carrie might be in peril due to family commitments.

In a statement, showrunner Michael Patrick King said this about the upcoming third season: "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three."

