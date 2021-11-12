Carrie Bradshaw returns in And Just Like That teaser — find out when the show premieres

After months of breathless set-photo interpretation, where-is-Samantha speculation, and dreams featuring Carrie's punny narration, we really could not help but wonder... When, oh when, can we finally watch And Just Like That?

Well, at long last, the Sex and the City revival has a premiere date. Mark your calendars (or maybe leave yourself a Post-It) for Thursday, Dec. 9, when the first two episodes of the 10-episode limited series will debut on HBO Max. The remaining eight episodes will land on the streaming service weekly, every Thursday, following the first two. The network dropped a new teaser trailer Friday morning, which you can check out below.

The original series, which debuted in 1998, chronicled the sex lives and New York City lifestyles of then-30-something best friends Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis); over the course of six seasons and two movies, their lives evolved through love, loss, career, and family. The new series promises to explore "the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," as the official press release teases — made even more complicated in part by the reality that Cattrall's adventurous Samantha will not be a part of it.

The question of how the revival will address the beloved character's absence is one of the many mysteries that has kept fans guessing online since the series was confirmed. (Another being exactly how are they going to deal with the pandemic, as well as regular dissections of the various ensembles Parker has been spotted wearing in out-of-context set photos.)

One way And Just Like That will fill the void left by Cattrall will be through new players. In addition to returning stars Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson, the limited series will also feature Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman as new characters in a very new vision of New York. "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker told Vanity Fair in January. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?"

There's only one way to find out. So call up your girlfriends and dust off your Manolos! There's just under a month to go before Carrie and co. will be back on your TV... just like that.

Check out the teaser above. And Just Like That premieres Thursday, Dec. 9, on HBO Max.

