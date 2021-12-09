Peloton responds to And Just Like That premiere shocker

And Just Like That (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That.

And Just Like That prominently featured a branded product in its series premiere, but the appearance wasn't quite as celebratory as Sex and the City's regular glimpses of the luxury labels in Carrie's closet.

The first episode of the revival series, which launched Thursday on HBO Max, ends with a shocking twist. After a vigorous workout on his Peloton bike, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) — who had dealt with heart health problems on the original series — steps off the machine, turns on the shower, and suffers a heart attack. (Bit of trivia: Big's Peloton instructor, Allegra, is played by real-life fitness influencer Jess King.) Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, who married Big in the first SATC film, enters the room and finds him collapsed on the floor. They make eye contact one last time, she rushes to his side, and he dies in her arms.

It's not ideal marketing for the trendy piece of personal exercise equipment, but Peloton is taking it in stride. Reached for comment by EW on Thursday, the company provided a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's Health & Wellness Advisory Council.

"I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," the statement said. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

And Just Like That... Jess King on 'And Just Like That' | Credit: HBO Max

Dr. Steinbaum continued: "More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet, and exercise modifications. And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."

So there you have it! If anything, we should be grateful for Mr. Big's stationary bike, as it kept him around just long enough for us to get this one last episode with him. Thanks, Peloton!

With reporting from Jethro Nededog.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: