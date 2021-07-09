Shooting for the Sex and the City revival is underway in New York City.

Get your first look at Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in And Just Like That...

Pour yourself a cosmo and grab your favorite luvah. The first photo from the set of And Just Like That... has finally landed.

HBO Max unveiled the first-look image for their upcoming Sex and the City revival on Friday. In it, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis can be seen strutting down the streets of Manhattan looking, as Carrie Bradshaw would put it, "effortlessly striking."

And Just Like That... Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That…' | Credit: HBO Max

Back in January, Parker announced that an official revival of the beloved Darren Star–produced comedy would be coming to HBO Max in the form of 10 half-hour episodes. The original series aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004. For six seasons we followed New York besties Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), Charlotte York (Davis), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall, who chose not to return for the revival). The show also spawned two hit movies.

And Just Like That will continue to chronicle the lives of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, now in their 50s, as they navigate love and friendships in the Big Apple. In addition to the three stars, Chris Noth (who played Carrie's main love interest and eventual husband, Mr. Big) will reprise his role on the new series.

Costume designer Patricia Field will not be styling And Just Like That… because she has been tied up working on another show from Starr, Emily in Paris.

HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date for the revival. Check out the photo above.