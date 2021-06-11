Sarah Jessica Parker marks start of production on Sex and the City reboot with nostalgic photo

"And just like that" (as Carrie Bradshaw would say), filming has begun on the Sex and the City revival. Series star Sarah Jessica Parker marked the occasion by posting an Instagram photo of an apartment door that should be recognizable to pretty much any fan: the exterior of the building in the West Village where the fashionista writer made her home.

Parker captioned the photo with a cheeky nod to the show's title, writing "Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again. MPK, here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified." She signed off with "X, SJ."

Parker's post was met with enthusiasm from both her costars and friends, with Kristin Davis commenting "Hahaha - ME too" and Willie Garson commenting "Let's go!!!" In addition to Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs (Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones opted out of participating), it's been confirmed that most of the original cast will reprise their roles in the reboot. That includes fan favorites like Garson (Stanford Blatch), Chris Noth (Mr. Big), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), Henry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler), and David Eigenberg (Steve Brady). Tony winner Sara Ramirez also joins the cast, playing a nonbinary, queer, stand-up comedian named Che Diaz who regularly hosts Carrie on her show.

In January, HBO Max officially announced a revival of the beloved HBO series featuring ten half-hour episodes. No expected release date has been announced yet. The new series will follow the three beloved girlfriends, now in their 50s, as they explore the ups and downs of friendship and life.