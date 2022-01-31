And Just Like That... The Documentary premieres on HBO Max Feb. 3.

And Just Like That doc to feature behind-the-scenes look at making of Sex and the City revival

Prepare some cosmos: And Just Like That is getting the documentary treatment.

HBO Max announced on Monday that And Just Like That... The Documentary will debut on Feb. 3 and feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the reboot, plus interviews with cast and crew, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

A tribute to the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they navigate friendship, love, and hot flashes in New York more than 20 years after their Sex and the City debut, the documentary's release date also coincides with the season 1 finale of the revival.

"Even 23 years in, I'm excited," Parker, who also executive produced the doc, says during the early days of production in the trailer, above. "I'm terrified and excited." Later, Davis sings the praises of the reboot's new stars, adding, "Getting to know our new cast members has just been a gift, and we all have something new brought to us by them."

Featured interviews also include Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King. And what's SATC without the Manolo Blahniks and Carolina Herreras? Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago will also reflect on the making of the series.

Watch the trailer for And Just Like That... The Documentary above.

