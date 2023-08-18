If you thought Che Diaz's standup jacket looked familiar, that's because it is.

Kendall Roy's Succession jacket had a cameo in And Just Like That

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers from And Just Like That season 2, episode 10.

The list of A-list And Just Like That cameos continues to grow in season 2 — and we're not just talking about Sam Smith's appearance in the 10th episode.

Yes, "The Last Supper, Part 1: The Appetizer," which marks the penultimate episode of the season, did introduce the English pop singer behind "Vulgar" and "Unholy" as themself in Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) art gallery. But perhaps an even bigger celebrity popped up: the Gucci bomber jacket worn by Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy in Succession season 3.

Variety previously pointed out the sartorial homage.

In the episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) attend Che Diaz's (Sara Ramírez) standup comedy show. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) comes along, resulting in some drama. But Che can be seen on stage wearing the same vintage jacket adorned with green dragon heads as Kendall.

You, too, can rock the Che/Kendall look for a few hundred bucks.

Strong wore the jacket in character for the seventh episode of Succession season 3, an episode devoted to Kendall's 40th birthday bash. The actor was seen in the jacket near the top of the episode while practicing a song he hoped to perform that night. It's almost as if anyone wearing this jacket must, at some point, be handed a microphone.

There have been a number of standout looks served on And Just Like That this season, including a dress we like to call Carrie's sleeping bag gown, as well as the infamous pigeon purse. Carrie's Vivienne Westwood wedding dress also made a return in the season 2 premiere. "We reached out to Vivienne Westwood early before we were even prepping, to just check in and make sure it hadn't been destroyed or misplaced," Molly Rogers told EW in an interview with fellow costume designer Danny Santiago. "We didn't know. It's been quite a while."

Santiago said he was "scared to death" of the wedding gown's feathery headpiece. "I was like, let's make a stunt-double blue bird and just use that one because you're pinning it into a hairdo for hours."

