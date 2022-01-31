See first photos of Sienna Miller starring in David E. Kelly's Anatomy of a Scandal adaptation for Netflix
The first photos from writer/producer David E. Kelley's adaptation of international bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal are here.
On Monday, Netflix released new pics from the upcoming six-episode psychological thriller starring Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Homeland). Based on the 2017 novel by author Sarah Vaughan, the series — which follows Minister in Parliament James Whitehouse (Friend) and his wife, Sophie (Miller), as their privileged and blissful life is turned upside down when a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light — will premiere April 15 on the streaming platform.
Dockery also stars as Barrister Kate Woodcroft who, on a trajectory of her own, threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage and her own personal esteem.
"Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah's addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent," said the Big Little Lies Emmy winner and his co-creator Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) in a statement. "It's been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see S.J. [Clarkson (Jessica Jones)] bring it to such a rich and nuanced life."
Added Miller, "I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew."
Anatomy of a Scandal also stars Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie's Angels), Josette Simon (The Witches), Geoffrey Streatfeild (The Other Boleyn Girl), and Joshua McGuire (Lovesick).
