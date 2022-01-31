See first photos of Sienna Miller starring in David E. Kelly's Anatomy of a Scandal adaptation for Netflix

The first photos from writer/producer David E. Kelley's adaptation of international bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal are here.

On Monday, Netflix released new pics from the upcoming six-episode psychological thriller starring Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Homeland). Based on the 2017 novel by author Sarah Vaughan, the series — which follows Minister in Parliament James Whitehouse (Friend) and his wife, Sophie (Miller), as their privileged and blissful life is turned upside down when a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light — will premiere April 15 on the streaming platform.

Anatomy of a Scandal Sienna Miller in 'Anatomy of a Scandal' | Credit: Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal Rupert Friend in 'Anatomy of a Scandal' | Credit: Netflix

Dockery also stars as Barrister Kate Woodcroft who, on a trajectory of her own, threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage and her own personal esteem.

Anatomy of a Scandal Michelle Dockery in 'Anatomy of a Scandal' | Credit: Netflix

"Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah's addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent," said the Big Little Lies Emmy winner and his co-creator Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) in a statement. "It's been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see S.J. [Clarkson (Jessica Jones)] bring it to such a rich and nuanced life."

Anatomy of a Scandal 'Anatomy of a Scandal' | Credit: Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal 'Anatomy of a Scandal' | Credit: Netflix

Added Miller, "I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew."

Anatomy of a Scandal also stars Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie's Angels), Josette Simon (The Witches), Geoffrey Streatfeild (The Other Boleyn Girl), and Joshua McGuire (Lovesick).

Anatomy of a Scandal Naomi Scott in 'Anatomy of a Scandal' | Credit: Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal Josette Simon in 'Anatomy of a Scandal' | Credit: Netflix