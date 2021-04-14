Anupam Kher, a.k.a. Dr. Kapoor, is not returning to New Amsterdam

Kher's actress-wife Kirron has been battling cancer. He confirmed her diagnosis via a statement earlier this month. "Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," he said in a statement given to The Hindustan Times. "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," he added.