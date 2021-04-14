Anupam Kher, a.k.a. Dr. Kapoor, is not returning to New Amsterdam
The actor's wife is currently battling cancer.
Dr. Vijay Kapoor is checking out of New Amsterdam.
EW has confirmed that Anupam Kher, who plays Dr. Kapoor on the NBC medical drama, has left the series. In the April 13 episode, it was revealed that Dr. Kapoor had resigned.
The 66-year-old actor — whose credits also include Silver Linings Playbook and Sense8 — is an original cast member on the show, which launched in 2018 and stars Ryan Eggold.
Kher's actress-wife Kirron has been battling cancer. He confirmed her diagnosis via a statement earlier this month. "Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," he said in a statement given to The Hindustan Times. "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," he added.
The couple have received an outpouring of support, including from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe of Outlander. In fact, Heughan invited the couple to the drama's Scotland set.
New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
