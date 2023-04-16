"I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?"

Ana de Armas learned English by watching Friends, calls Chandler Bing the 'best' tutor in SNL monologue

Ana de Armas learned English the same way most immigrants do: by watching the hit sitcom Friends.

The Cuban actress made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend and looked back at her banner year in her opening monologue, beginning in Spanish before sharing an anecdote about trying to master another language after she arrived to the U.S. from Cuba.

"I was born in Cuba, came to America when I was 26, and I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching Friends," de Armas said. "Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?"

The line is in reference to a catchphrase popularized by Matthew Perry's Chandler.

It's been a "magical year" since her early days in Hollywood, de Armas added, pointing to her recent Oscar nomination for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde and the fact that in three weeks, she'll officially become an American citizen.

"I am proud to become an American citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming," she said. De Armas then recalled a "kind gesture" that came courtesy of Robert De Niro, with whom she starred in her first film in the U.S., 2016's Hands of Stone.

"One day on set he told me, 'I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I'll say hello to your family,'" de Armas said. "Then one day, out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad. He's hysterical. I'm like, 'Dad, what's wrong?' And he goes, 'Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work.'"

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Ana de Armas, Karol G" Episode 1844 -- Pictured: Host Ana de Armas during the Monologue on Saturday, April 15, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images) Ana de Armas hosts 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty

She continued, "My dad was so proud of me, and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here."

Saturday's episode also featured musical guest Karol G making her SNL debut and performing "Mientras Me Curo Del Cora" and "Tus Gafitas" from her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito.

De Armas will next be seen with her Knives Out costar Chris Evans in the Apple TV+ action romance film Ghosted, out April 21. Her upcoming credits also include Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spin-off.

Watch de Armas' monologue above.

