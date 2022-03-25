She also got tips from the two-time Oscars host on how to emcee Sunday's Academy Awards.

Amy Schumer surprises Ellen DeGeneres by dressing up just like her on her show

This Sunday, Amy Schumer will fulfill a role previously occupied by Ellen DeGeneres: Oscars host. To drive home the parallel, Schumer showed up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday dressed exactly like her predecessor. The two then proceeded to bust out the talk-show maven's signature dance moves on stage.

Technically, Schumer will be sharing Oscars-hosting duties with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall (the latter of whom has somehow never been to the ceremony before). DeGeneres hosted by herself in 2014 and in 2007, but in more recent years the gig has proved too daunting for a single person to handle. DeGeneres' friend Kevin Hart, for example, stepped down from his planned spot as host of the 2019 ceremony after his years-old homophobic tweets were unearthed.

Talking to DeGeneres, Schumer joked that the same could still happen to her.

"I'll be freshly canceled," the Life & Beth star said. "It's not that I make a plan — it's that I have no impulse control. So I think it and then it's too late and I'm over."

Amy Schumer and Ellen DeGeneres Amy Schumer dressed up just like Ellen DeGeneres for her talk-show appearance. | Credit: Ellen DeGeneres/YouTube

Jokes aside, Schumer told DeGeneres she wasn't nervous about the upcoming job, thanks to her thick skin after years of doing stand-up comedy. She did ask for advice from the pro, though.

"Have fun," DeGeneres replied. "You know everybody. You've been in the business long enough that you're gonna look out there and everybody knows you and you know them. That helps tremendously… If you catch somebody's eye, don't just stare at them."

"Don't just grill Javier Bardem?" Schumer asked.

"Actually, that is a good idea," DeGeneres replied. "I think you should do that."

Watch the full clip above, and stay tuned for the Oscars on Sunday to see how Schumer does.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.