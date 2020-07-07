EW has your exclusive sneak peek at her upcoming HBO Max docuseries Expecting Amy , in which Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, share a story about how they eluded swarms of photographers after she announced her pregnancy . Their ploy involved a very convincing double, a getaway driver, and the most incredible plan for a prank that unfortunately didn't pan out. Check out the video above now to hear the full story.

Billed as being like Jerry Seinfeld's movie Comedian "if he had been pregnant," Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows "the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time." The series takes fans behind the scenes of Schumer's difficult pregnancy while creating a comedy special she wasn't sure she could actually perform. The series will also pull back the curtain on her marriage to Fischer and his journey being diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Expecting Amy will follow Schumer from hospitalizations to performing in front of thousands to quiet moments at home with her family.