Amy Schneider's 39th consecutive Jeopardy! win makes her second only to Ken Jennings

Having beaten Matt Amodio's record, she will soon face him in Tournament of Champions

Jeopardy Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Amy Schneider just keeps making Jeopardy history. The seemingly unstoppable player notched her 39th consecutive win on Monday, pulling ahead of Matt Amodio for the second-highest amount of consecutive Jeopardy wins ever. The only person still ahead of her on the scorecard is Ken Jennings, who coincidentally has been hosting the show throughout Schneider's run.

Amodio's record had only been set recently — earlier this same Jeopardy season, in fact. He and Schneider will get the chance to prove who's truly the better player when they face off in the upcoming edition of Tournament of Champions.

"It's going to be an honor playing against you, and it's going to be a tight competition," Schneider said in a statement addressed to Amodio.

Schneider is the first transgender Jeopardy player to qualify for Tournament of Champions, which pits the 15 players who won the most games in the past season to compete against each other.

Schneider's winnings from her 39 victories (and counting) now total $1,319,800. Tune in Tuesday to see her next game.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: