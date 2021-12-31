At 22 straight victories, the engineering manager from California is now in fourth place for the all-time streak.

Amy Schneider keeps setting Jeopardy records. Less than a week after the show's Christmas Eve episode saw Schneider surpass Larissa Kelly as the highest-earning female contestant in Jeopardy history, Schneider's victory on Wednesday's game notched her 21st consecutive win — the most for any female contestant. That beat the previous record of 20, set by Julia Collins in 2014.

Amy Schneider Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy.' | Credit: Jeopardy

"In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia's streak," Schneider wrote on Twitter Wednesday after the broadcast. "It's hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things."

Then on Thursday, Schneider pushed her new record further by winning her 22nd straight game. These episodes were filmed in September and October, but Schneider's first game wasn't broadcast until Nov. 17. So as each one airs, she tweets commentary and remembrances.

In addition to setting new records for female contestants, Schneider now has the fourth-longest run of consecutive wins for any Jeopardy player. The California-based engineering manager is now only 10 wins away from the No. 3 spot held by James Holzhauer. The No. 2 spot is held by Matt Amodio, who won 38 consecutive games earlier this year. The all-time record still belongs to Ken Jennings, now a Jeopardy cohost, with 74.

Schneider is the first openly transgender Jeopardy contestant to qualify for the show's "Tournament of Champions." She acknowledged her gender identity by wearing a pin with the trans pride flag on the show, a gesture she modeled after Kate Freeman — who in December 2020 became the first openly transgender woman to win a game.

