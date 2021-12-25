Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider jumps to fourth place for highest winnings in regular season play

She already made history as the first out transgender contestant to qualify for Tournament of Champions.

History-making Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider is solidifying her spot as one of the game's greats.

After winning 17 games in a row, the Jeopardy champion has now earned the fourth-highest winnings in regular season play. She currently has won $687,400 total, putting her fourth behind Jeopardy icons Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and top champion Ken Jennings ($2,520,700). She comes in sixth for all-time winnings.

Amy Schneider on "Jeopardy."

Earlier this month, Schneider, an engineering manager in California, previously set a Jeopardy first as the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the show's special "Tournament of Champions" (she is not the first trans contestant to become a champion on the show; she's the first contestant to make it to the highest level of the competition). The history-making moment came after Schneider won five consecutive games and claimed the title of 10-day champion with a total of $380,200. "I'm not going to pretend I didn't think I could do good, but this has just been so much better than I thought I would do," she said at the time.

After that show ended, Schneider told Jeopardy's Jimmy McGuire in a Winner's Circle interview that as a child growing up in the Midwest in a conservative family, a trans comedian named Natasha Muse — who she became aware of when she moved to San Fransisco — inspired her to embrace her trans identity and pursue competing in the show she's been a lifelong fan of.

"I had gotten kind of a distorted idea of what it meant to be trans," she said. "So seeing her being smart and funny and cool and just a normal person with a normal life and kids and everything like that just showed me that it was something that I could possibly be, and that really made a difference for me."

