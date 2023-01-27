The co-anchors began dating in August and were taken off the air in December amid an ABC investigation into their relationship.

Good Morning America viewers shouldn't expect to start the day with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes anytime soon.

The couple, who made headlines when their workplace romance was revealed late last year, while they were both married to other people, are expected to leave the popular morning program GMA3: What You Need to Know, EW has learned. The news comes more than a month after the co-anchors were taken off the air amid an investigation by the network into their relationship.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that ABC was attempting to "figure out what degree of punishment is appropriate" when it came to the couple, who began a consensual relationship last August after they had both split from their respective spouses.

"A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," a source told PEOPLE. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out."

A second source told the outlet that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, thought "the situation sucks" as they waited for ABC's final verdict on whether they would be returning to GMA.

Representatives for the network didn't respond to EW's request for comment Friday. A representative for Robach and Holmes declined to comment.

Robach and Holmes made waves in November when tabloids published photos of them holding hands in the backseat of a car in New York City. After their relationship was revealed, they quickly shuttered their social media accounts, though Robach has since reactivated her Instagram account.

The pair continued to host GMA3 throughout the week that the photos were first published. However, on Dec. 5, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced during an editorial call that Robach and Holmes would be temporarily relieved of their on-air duties.

"I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what's best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said at the time. "So for now, I'm going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out."

Holmes joined ABC News in 2014 and became co-anchors with Robach on GMA3 that same year.

