Pawnee's best gal pals reunited on Poehler's TikTok.

Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones have a mini Parks and Rec reunion: 'Ann and Leslie 4eva'

It's never the wrong time to celebrate Galentine's Day.

Amy Poehler shared a TikTok this past weekend featuring a surprise guest star: her longtime Parks and Recreation castmate Rashida Jones.

The inseparable Pawnee besties appeared to be taking a casual stroll in New York while strutting along to Miguel's viral TikTok hit "Sure Thing."

Poehler added the hashtags "#parksandrec" and "#annandleslie4eva" in the caption. And in response to a commenter who praised the spot-on timing in the video, she wrote, "No one better."

Poehler's Leslie Knope and Jones' Ann Perkins were key members of the Parks and Recreation ensemble for five full seasons, from 2009 to 2013. Jones departed the series with Rob Lowe midway through season 6, though they returned for the series finale in 2015, as well as the COVID-19 reunion special in 2020.

Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler on 'Parks and Recreation' Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler on 'Parks and Recreation' | Credit: Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Poehler and Jones also worked together on the animated series Duncanville, which aired for three seasons on Fox and Hulu.

Last week, another Parks and Rec mini-reunion took place on a SAG-AFTRA strike picket line. Adam Scott (who played Ben Wyatt) and Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson) posed together for a photo shared on Scott's Instagram.

Poehler will soon embark on a comedy tour alongside her Saturday Night Live and Baby Mama collaborator Tina Fey. Meanwhile, Jones recently appeared in an episode of the Apple TV+ series Silo and is set to appear in the sci-fi film In the Blink of an Eye, from WALL-E director Andrew Stanton.

