Watch Parks and Rec BFFs Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones test their real-life friendship

As longtime friends and former costars on Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones have been through a lot together. But now they're really putting their friendship to the test — or rather, the polygraph.

In the latest installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test, Poehler and Jones put one another in the hot seat to discuss topics like whether Jones would make a good addition to the Saturday Night Live cast, what their favorite passive-aggressive responses to work emails are, and which answer they wish they could give when asked what it's like to be a woman in comedy. (Spoiler alert: "You're better than that.")

Poehler, who's currently promoting her new animated series Duncanville, straps in first and solemnly states that she will always tell the truth. "I never lie to my wife," she quips. Jones begins with hard-hitting questions such as why Poehler didn't invite her to any wine tastings at her new wine shop in Park Slope. "I'm so sorry I didn't invite you, but I was afraid you were going to ruin it," Poehler says. "That's fair," Jones replies, nodding.

When asked whether she would be open to a Parks and Rec reunion, Poehler responds with enthusiasm. "One hundred percent, yes," she says. "I’ve made that very clear. I want it too much, you know what I mean? I need to pump the brakes."

When it's Jones' turn to be put to the test, Poehler doesn't hold back. She gives Jones the tough choice of deciding between her former fictional bosses Leslie Knope (Poehler's character on Parks and Rec) and Michael Scott (Steve Carell on The Office). Jones ultimately picks Knope, but adds that Carell is the better boss in real life. Hey, sometimes the truth hurts.

Watch the video above for more.

