Amy Adams reunites with Vice director for Netflix's Walmart miniseries Kings of America

Adam McKay will direct the first episode and executive produce the series with Adams.

Amy Adams is re-teaming with Vice director Adam McKay for a new Netflix miniseries... about Walmart.

The streamer announced on Tuesday that Adams will star and executive produce Kings of America with McKay, who is also attached to direct the first episode.

According to the official series description, the drama "centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world's largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class-action lawsuit in U.S. history."

Along with Adams and McKay, the limited series will also be executive produced by Stacy O’Neil, Betsy Koch, and Brunson Green, with Diana Son serving as showrunner and executive producer and Jess Kimball Leslie as writer/creator/executive producer.

Adams and McKay previously worked together on Vice, which went on to earn eight Oscar nominations including a supporting actress nod for Adams. They first collaborated on the 2006 comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.