America's Next Top Model star Lio Tipton 'proud' to come out as queer and non-binary

America's Next Top Model star and Hollywood actor Lio Tipton's big Pride month announcement is sweet enough to make your heart smize.

After over a decade of modeling and acting in high profile film and TV projects, the 32-year-old ANTM breakout announced Thursday via Instagram that they are queer and non-binary, and will use they/them pronouns going forward.

"My name is Lio," Tipton shared. "I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary. I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large."

Tipton's announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans in the comments section. Their fellow cycle 11 model Isis King — the first transgender competitor to compete in the Tyra Banks-hosted reality show's history — also encouraged her friend by writing "LOVE YOU!!!!" under the post.

Throughout their time together on the show, Tipton was a vocal supporter of King's, championing her as a model and commending her for embracing her identity despite some contestants' opposition to her placement on the series. Tipton also amused viewers with their singular take on a challenge that tasked the models with adding an extra dash of personality to a Walmart-themed CoverGirl commercial, memorably adding the word "yo" to the end of their take (much to the amusement of future RuPaul's Drag Race winner and ANTM makeup artist Raja).

Analeigh Tipton 'America's Next Top Model' star and actor Lio Tipton comes out as queer and non-binary. | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

After finishing Top Model in third place behind runner-up Samantha Potter and eventual winner McKey Sullivan in 2008, Tipton went on to become one of the most successful alums in ANTM history. Their career spanned modeling campaigns and TV series (they led the short-lived ABC romance Manhattan Love Story), though they also landed starring roles in major movies opposite actors like Steve Carell and Julianne Moore (Crazy, Stupid, Love), Scarlett Johansson (Lucy), and Nicholas Hoult (Warm Bodies).

Tipton is next set to appear in controversial actor-filmmaker James Franco's long-delayed ensemble drama The Long Home alongside Josh Hutcherson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Courtney Love.

