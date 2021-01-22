America's Most Wanted revived at Fox with Elizabeth Vargas set to host

America's Most Wanted type TV Show network Fox genre True Crime

Attention, armchair detectives: America's Most Wanted is officially returning to television.

Fox announced Friday that it is reviving the iconic crime show, with Emmy-winning journalist and former ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vargas as host. The revival will debut in March.

According to a news release, Vargas will ask for viewers' help each week as she breaks down cases from the show's new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshalls Office, and Secret Service.

The new series, which builds on its original format, will also take advantage of advanced crime-fighting technology such as augmented reality and life-size 3-D avatars that will illustrate what suspects might look like now. Map-tracking will take viewers hot on the trail of suspects, and social media will be used to connect viewers to the America's Most Wanted team.

During its original 25-season run, America's Most Wanted helped capture more than 1,186 criminals, including 17 on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list. It also has reunited 43 missing children with their families. The show originally aired on Fox from 1988 to 2011, and had a short run on Lifetime in 2012.

John Ferracane will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Jim Clemente, Tim Clemente, and James Bruce of XG Productions and Glenn Geller also serving as executive producers.

In addition to airing on Fox, the revival will be available on Fox Entertainment's streaming platform Tubi, as well as Fox Now and Hulu.

