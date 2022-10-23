Zuri Craig, America's Got Talent finalist and Tyler Perry collaborator, dies at 44
Zuri Craig, a finalist who wowed judges on America's Got Talent and actor who appeared in a few Tyler Perry films, died Friday at the age of 44.
His family shared the news on social media. A cause of death was not disclosed. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," the statement read. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning."
More details will be shared at a later date, Craig's family said.
Craig, one half of the singing duo Craig Lewis Band, made his AGT debut in 2015 alongside his music partner Jeffrey Lewis. The dynamic duo impressed judges with their renditions of James Brown's "This is a Man's World" and Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," but ultimately couldn't best ventriloquist Paul Zerdin and finished in fifth place.
Prior to his appearance on national TV, Craig also appeared in select Perry projects, including Madea's Big Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, and Madea Gets a Job. Craig also recently worked on a web series, Black Hollywood Atlanta, for which the production put out a casting call last year.
