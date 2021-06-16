The singer competed on the 2006 reality series Rock Star: Supernova, where she made it to the finals.

Yes, Simon Cowell, we also met Storm Large before America's Got Talent

When NBC's America's Got Talent contestant Storm Large walked out on stage on Tuesday's show, it was clear by her confident demeanor that she'd had some experience under the bright lights.

"Have we met before?" Simon Cowell asked cheekily after Large confirmed her real name and revealed her age (51 years old).

"We were so young, Simon. Let's not bring that up," Storm quipped, before launching into a sultry and sensational rendition of Frank Sinatra's "I've Got You Under My Skin" that had the judges on their feet in a standing ovation. (The song earned her four unanimous yes votes to move on to the next round.)

America's Got Talent Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

While we can't be sure how Cowell and Large previously met, some viewers may have had the same feeling. AGT wasn't her first experience on a talent show: Large appeared on the 2006 CBS reality series Rock Star: Supernova, where performers competed to become the lead vocalist of a new "supergroup" featuring Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke.

Large made it to the finals by singing everything from Evanescence to David Bowie to Queen.

Despite her experience, Large admitted that being on stage at America's Got Talent felt like an entirely different ballgame.

"I've been a musician for 30 years singing and this is an enormous, terrifying opportunity," Large told the judges ahead of her audition. "It's my first time coming and it's a huge honor to come cartwheeling through this massive arena. It's like food for the soul."

Hailing from Portland, Large is a well-known fixture in the city's music scene. Since 2011, she's been singing in a local band called Pink Martini and in 2012, she published her first memoir.

Watch Large's AGT audition below.