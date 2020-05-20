Get a load of this gal's Chinese splits from the America's Got Talent premiere

The duo's name is Bad Salsa, but there ain't nothing bad about their style of dance!

In this exclusive sneak peek from the season 15 premiere of America's Got Talent, the dancing duo of Sumanth Maroju, 21, and Sonali Majumder, 15, bust out some crazy athletic moves for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and (newbie!) Sofia Vergara. And some of those jumps give Vergara quite the scare. Lots of twirls and jumps follow, along with an incredible sequence of Chinese splits that shows off the duo's strength and mad skills (while making the rest of us wish that Maroju would just slow down a bit as he flips a very limber Majumber).

Before returning later this month, AGT decided to accept submissions from performers who are sheltered at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the NBC show was able to film audition rounds earlier this spring at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, it will still consider acts from those stuck in lockdown. Submissions are ongoing at AGTAuditions.com. Some online acts could make it to the judge-cut round.

As usual, the show is expected to feature a huge array of singers, dancers, comedians, impressionists, magicians, and God knows what else this summer to vie for the $1 million prize. The show remains a big hit for NBC; it was the most-watched program every week it aired last summer.

The new season of America's Got Talent premieres May 26 on NBC. Watch the sneak peek above.