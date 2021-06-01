Peter Rosalita, you will never live by yourself with that voice. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek.

The America's Got Talent premiere features a 10-year-old singer who'll blow you away

Has season 16 of NBC's America's Got Talent already found its winner?

Meet Peter Rosalita, a 10-year-old who, somewhere between growing up in Abu Dhabi and traveling to Los Angeles to audition for a talent show, developed one stellar pair of pipes.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's premiere, Rosalita shocks the hell out of Simon Cowell with his very grown-up rendition of "All by Myself." He even hits one Celine Dion-esque high note that prompts Sofia Vergara to raise her arms with delight.

America's Got Talent Peter Rosalita Peter Rosalita on NBC's "America's Got Talent." | Credit: NBC

Apparently, an unprecedented amount of people submitted audition tapes for the 16th season, which features the return of Cowell, Vergara and Howie Mandel as judges. Terry Crews, who costars on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, also returns as host.

AGT was the No. 1 series on broadcast TV last summer in total viewers. It was also the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired.

Watch Rosalita's stellar performance on AGT above.

America's Got Talent premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.