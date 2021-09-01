The singer delivered an epic performance during the America's Got Talent semifinals despite an on-stage setback.

Performing in America's biggest talent competition would make anyone nervous, but 10-year-old Peter Rosalita proved that he's not one to feel intimidated.

Opening the performances during Tuesday night's semi-finals of NBC's America's Got Talent, Rosalita took to the stage to perform a version of Mariah Carey's "Without You" — but when the music started, there was a slight hiccup. Rosalita seemed to not be able to hear the opening chords thanks to the crowd noise. Instead of getting flustered, however, the young singer calmly asked for a restart: "Hello? Wait, can you repeat please?"

Afterwards, he turned to the audience with a confident smile, showing off his control of the situation. "Sorry. Sorry guys."

Rosalita carried that confidence throughout his performance, restarting his song and nailing every note. The judges gave him a standing ovation afterwards, praising his professionalism and talent.

America's Got Talent Peter Rosalita on America's Got Talent | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

"The fact that you knew you'd miss the intro... you took control on a live show and went, 'You know what, let's start again,'" said judge Simon Cowell. "And I'm thinking, 'Good for you.'"

"I probably would've run off the stage, but you held it together," added judge Heidi Klum, while Sofia Vergara praised the "command" Rosalita had on the stage.

"You didn't miss a beat. You knew what you needed to do," marveled the judge.

While the power ballad is one of the more difficult tunes to perform, Rosalita has proven that taking on big tunes isn't something that intimidates him, either — previously, he performed rendition's of Celine Dion's "Without You" and Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" on earlier rounds of auditions, knocking them out of the park.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch Rosalita's performance below.