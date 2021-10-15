Jonathan Goodwin, a daredevil escape artist and contestant from NBC's America's Got Talent, was rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong Thursday during production on the show's Extreme spin-off.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show told EW in a statement. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

TMZ was the first to breaking the news, reporting that Goodwin had been suspended 70 feet in the air by his feet while in a straitjacket. The intent, allegedly, was for him to escape the jacket before getting crushed by two swinging cars, but he reportedly was sandwiched together between them and then taken to a hospital for surgery.

Representatives for Goodwin did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Goodwin appeared on America's Got Talent in 2020 and became a semifinalist on the series before moving over to the Extreme edition, which is hosted by WWE's Nikki Bella, professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana, and executive producer Simon Cowell. Terry Crews serves as its host.

Watch a clip below of one of Goodwin's death-defying stunts on America's Got Talent last year.

America's Got Talent: Extreme was set up to showcase outrageous and jaw-dropping acts deemed too grand for a theater stage. On it, contestants vie for a $500,000 prize.

America's Got Talent: Extreme does not yet have a premiere date.

