America's Got Talent contestant Nightbirde bows out of show to focus on cancer battle

"I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already," the singer-songwriter wrote on her Instagram.

After a stunning audition that wowed the America's Got Talent judges in June, Nightbirde has announced that she is dropping out of the show as she battles cancer.

"Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider," the singer-songwriter wrote on her Instagram on Monday.

Nightbirde, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, added that since her audition, her health has taken a turn for the worse and her fight with cancer "is demanding all of my energy and attention." "I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already," she said.

The singer, 30, ended her note thanking fans for their support. "Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams," she wrote.

During the audition round of the talent competition, Nightbirde brought judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel to their feet — and to tears — with her rendition of her original song "It's Okay," which chronicles her struggle with cancer.

The performance landed high praise from notoriously difficult-to-please Cowell, who smashed the Golden Buzzer to send her straight through to the final live shows, which she will unfortunately no longer be participating in. Live rounds for season 16 of AGT kick off Aug. 10.

