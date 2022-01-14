America's Funniest Home Videos pays tribute to Bob Saget with touching montage of 'Bob being Bob'

America's Funniest Home Videos Close this dialog window Streaming Options

America's Funniest Home Videos is paying tribute to one of its own.

In a preview of a planned memorial tribute to former host Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, current show host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces a montage of the late comedian, calling it "a look back at Bob being Bob." The clip features some of Saget's highlights, as well as footage of Saget explaining the different iconic voices he used to narrate the clips. (He hosted the show for eight seasons from 1990-97 on ABC.)

"By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning," the show wrote in a description of the preview. "Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America but the world. Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud, and, oftentimes, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob. ❤."



The comedian and actor best known as Danny Tanner on Full House and its spinoff, Fuller House, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando on Jan. 9. He was in Florida as part of his standup comedy tour, having just performed the night before his death. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The full tribute to Saget will air following Sunday's episode of AFV at 7:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

