Americans stars Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell developing new series Wyrd at FX

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are heading back to FX for their next project.

The network is developing the sci-fi drama Wyrd with Rhys attached to star and executive produce, and Russell also on board as an EP. Up in the Air writer Sheldon Turner is heading up the project, which is inspired by a Dark Horse comic book described as "James Bond meets The X-Files."

Wyrd centers around the title character (Rhys), an exiled extraterrestrial who was sent to Earth in an attempt to better understand humankind. When he's abandoned on the planet by his people, Wyrd must assimilate with humans as he investigates paranormal activity and searches for a way home.

Rhys and Russell previously starred in FX's Cold War drama The Americans, which ran on the cable network from 2013 to 2018 and netted Rhys an Emmy for his performance. The two have also been in a relationship since 2014 and have one child together.

Rhys also recently appeared in HBO's Perry Mason revival, which has been renewed for a second season, and starred in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opposite Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers. Russell, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as the helmeted Zorii Bliss.