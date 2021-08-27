The American Vandal creators are back with a new mockumentary, this time about esports

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who feel the Peabody Award-winning mockumentary American Vandal was canceled way too soon, and everybody else. This news today is for the former.

American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault have returned and they have a brand-new mockumentary series. Instead of comically exploring the case of the phantom penis graffiti or the incident with The Turd Burglar, which were the topics of the two seasons of American Vandal, Yacenda and Perrault will now lampoon the world of esports.

The documentary-style series is called Players and it will follow a fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls. The team's 17-year-old rookie prodigy and 27-year-old veteran gamer will have to put aside their egos in order to work together if they have any hope of winning it all.

It's the perfect world for these creative minds to parody. League of Legends is the 2009 online multiplayer arena game that has become a big attraction in the world of esports, in which professional teams of gamers from all over the world compete against each other for glory. The 2020 League of Legends World Championship Finals generated a record-breaking average minute audience of 23.04 million.

Yacenda and Perrault garnered a modest but passionate fanbase with American Vandal, which premiered on Netflix in 2017. Riffing on true-crime documentaries like Making a Murderer and Serial, season 1 centered on high school documentarians Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck) as they investigated cars that were spray-painted with penis drawings and the school's noted prankster Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro) who was fingered for the crime.

Season 2 returned with Peter and Sam looking into a new case: someone known as The Turd Burglar, who made everyone at a local private school poop themselves by putting maltitol in the cafeteria's lemonade.

Netflix canceled the show in 2018, but it received a Peabody Award and an Emmy nomination that year. It also lives on in the hearts and minds of its dedicated fanbase. Never forget!

Players is being developed for the Paramount+ streaming platform and will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die.