American Sports Story and American Love Story spin-offs from Ryan Murphy in the works

FX also confirmed the next season of American Crime Story will be Studio 54.

Ryan Murphy has more Stories to tell. A lot more.

In addition to the already active American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, and American Crime Story, FX has officially greenlit American Sports Story and American Love Story, two more Stories spin-offs from Murphy and his executive producing team Brad Falchuck, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson.

Not only that, but the network announced during the Television Critics Association press tour event on Friday that it has already set the next theme for American Crime Story season 4, to follow the upcoming Clinton-Lewinsky Impeachment arc, with Studio 54: American Crime Story.

And American Horror Stories? That's getting a second season.

Aaron Hernandez and John F. Kennedy Jr. Aaron Hernandez and John F. Kennedy Jr. will be focus of 'American Sports Story' and 'American Love Story' | Credit: Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery/ Getty Images; Brownie Harris/Corbis via Getty Images

American Sports Story will be a limited anthology series that will focus on a prominent event involving a sports figure and will re-examine it through the prism of today's world with multiple character perspectives.

The first season will be about the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc and will chart the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. The season will further explore "the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture," according to a press release.

Stu Zicherman will lead American Sports Story season 1 as a writer and executive producer.

American Love Story, as the title suggests, will center around love. Specifically, the true love stories that captured the world's attention. Season 1 will tell of the courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Besette.

"What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media," reads a plot description. "The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts."

Murphy, Falchuk, Jacobson, Simpson, and Alexis Martin Woodall will serve as executive producers both Sports Story and Love Story.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' | Credit: FX

With Impeachment: American Crime Story dropping on FX this Sep. 7 with Beanie Feldstein starring as Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, FX revealed the first details about the next season. Studio 54: American Crime Story, which is a working title for the moment, will focus on the saga of Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, and the birth of New York City's Studio 54. "With Rubell and Schrager's meteoric rise came their epic fall less than three years later when the impresarios were convicted of tax fraud," per a description.

"When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spin-offs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity," said FX chief John Landgraf in a statement. "What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story, which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina, and Brad. Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is The People v. O.J. Simpson, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and Impeachment. We can't wait to see what comes next."

American Horror Story, which will premiere its 10th season with Double Feature later this month, has already been renewed through season 13. There's no shortage of stories here.