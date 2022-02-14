Eurovision hits the U.S. with American Song Contest hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg

Eurovision is en route to America with Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg as its musical pilots.

American Song Contest, the United States' stateside spin-off of the international phenomenon Eurovision Song Contest, has tapped Clarkson and Snoop Dogg to host NBC's upcoming music competition series, premiering March 21 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

From the producers of the European juggernaut and The Voice, American Song Contest will follow a group of solo artists, duos, and bands representing one of America's 50 states, five territories, and the nation's capital as they compete to win the country's vote for best original hit song.

A celebration of different genres and styles, the live competition will consist of three high-stakes rounds throughout the course of eight weeks: qualifying rounds, semi-finals, and the ultimate grand final, where one state or territory will emerge victorious. The 56 artists will be announced at a later date.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg to host 'American Song' Contest | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The American Song Contest Academy, a group of U.S.-based music professionals across several genres, will serve as juries. Like its flagship series, the juries and regional audiences will determine artists chosen to represent each state and territory.

Snoop and Clarkson will serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, Gregory Lipstone, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Ben Silverman, and Howard T. Owens.

"I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas," Snoop said in a statement, while Clarkson added, "I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I'm so excited to work with Snoop and can't wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."

With 200 million viewers annually, the European nations-centric competition series launched its first contest in 1956, helping launch the careers of notable winners that include ABBA and Céline Dion. Last year, Italian rock band Måneskin emerged as the champions.

American Song Contest premieres March 21 on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

