Ousted American Pickers star Frank Fritz calls out Mike Wolfe's 'bulls---' statement of support

Frank Fritz is calling "bulls---."

Last month, History Channel confirmed that Fritz would not be returning as cohost of American Pickers, a position he had held since the reality series began in 2010. His longtime picker partner Mike Wolfe subsequently released the following statement:

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from History Channels "American pickers" Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of 'American Pickers.' | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Speaking to The Sun, Fritz has declared Wolfe's statement to be "bulls---," suggesting "somebody wrote it out for him." He went on to reiterate his past revelation that the duo hadn't spoken in two years, pointing out that he never heard from Wolfe following his back surgery, which, along with his ongoing complications from Crohn's disease, prevented Fritz from rejoining production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fritz's last episode aired back in March 2020.

"I'm not going to sit here and f---ing lie to people," says Fritz. "And if he doesn't like it, then maybe he should have f---ing called me. Maybe he should have called and said 'Hey, how's your back doing?' He knows I hurt my back, everyone in the whole network knew I hurt my back, but did one person — just one — call and see how I was? No. So how does that make you feel? It makes you feel like you're just a number. It was like 'Oh you hurt your back? Well, life goes on, you know. F--- you.'"

American Pickers From left, Frank Fritz, Danielle Colby, and Mike Wolfe of "American Pickers." | Credit: ZACHARY MAXWELL STERTZ/HISTORY

Fritz's didn't address the recent Instagram post from Pickers shop manager Danielle Colby, who expressed her dismay over Fritz's departure and his ongoing personal issues.

"I'm truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show," she wrote. "I'm incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won't speak them as they are only my my [sic] thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others."

She concluded, "I hope everybody gets well. I hope everybody continues to love each other through the hard s---."

American Pickers is currently in production on season 11, with new episodes airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History Channel.