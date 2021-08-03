American Pickers star Danielle Colby, the shop manager on the History Channel show, broke her silence on Frank Fritz's exit.

Earlier this week, Colby had confirmed she was on her way to film more American Pickers in Ohio with host Mike Wolfe, marking the first new development since word broke that Fritz wouldn't be returning to the program. On Monday, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post expressing her dismay over Fritz's departure and his personal issues.

American Pickers From left, Frank Fritz, Danielle Colby, and Mike Wolfe of "American Pickers." | Credit: ZACHARY MAXWELL STERTZ/HISTORY

"I'm truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show," she wrote. "I'm incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won't speak them as they are only my my [sic] thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others."

"Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch," she continued. "I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell. It is not my place to speak Ill of someone who needs help so I will keep my comments uplifting."

Representatives for History Channel and Fritz didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Fritz served as cohost of American Pickers since its first episodes in 2010. His last appearance was in March 2020, and he cited back surgery and his ongoing struggles with Crohn's disease as the reasons for his absence. Fritz further told U.K. publication The Sun that he went to rehab for alcohol abuse.

Fritz had also stated he was not on speaking terms with Wolfe and that his cohost had been trying to replace him on the show.

History Channel confirmed last month that Fritz wouldn't be returning to American Pickers.

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," Wolfe said in a statement at the time. "The journey that Frank, Dani [Danielle], and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

American Pickers Frank Fritz, Danielle Colby, and Mike Wolfe on 'American Pickers.' | Credit: History Channel Cineclipse Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Colby wrote in her Instagram post that she supports "fully" and stands behind Wolfe. She mentioned the only reason she's addressing the matter with Fritz at all "is because everybody is speculating on my words and my words are being taken out of context in tabloid rags because they can't interview me because I will not interview with a tabloid rag."

"So if you wanna know how I feel. Here's exactly how I feel. I hope everybody gets well," she wrote. "I hope everybody continues to love each other even through the hard s---."