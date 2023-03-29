It's been almost 10 years since a domestic terror attack during the Boston Marathon rocked the country, killing three people and injuring hundreds more.

On April 15, 2013, two terrorists bombed the marathon's finish line, and what should have been Boston's biggest party of the year exploded into tragedy, causing law enforcement to launch an unprecedented investigation into the bombers' identities. Their pursuit gripped the nation, spilling over into the streets of formerly quiet neighborhoods, paralyzing the city and our post-9/11 world.

Now, Netflix is releasing a three-part docuseries, American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, timed to the 10th anniversary of the attack. EW has the exclusive first look at the series, below, which hails from director Floyd Russ (Zion; Malice at the Palace) and executive producer Tiller Russell (Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer; Waco: American Apocalypse).

Per the series' logline, Russ and Russell "built this three-part series around the tense, terrifying days that followed the attacks, assembling a minute-by-minute recounting of the manhunt from thousands of hours of closed-circuit video, police radio, and cell phone footage, as well as testimony from the police officers, FBI agents, and ordinary citizens whose heroics led to the killers' capture."

The docuseries promises to offer historical context, expert insight, and emotional details from those who knew the bombers personally, and tells the full story of how the people of Boston came together in their darkest hour to reclaim their city – and the men and women whose lives will never be the same.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing 'American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing' still | Credit: Netflix

All episodes of American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing drop on Netflix on April 12.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.