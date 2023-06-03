"I was just like, okay, yes, and just signing things, and that's not how it goes. You can't just move like that. It leaves you in sticky situations," the singer told TMZ.

Some people might wait a lifetime for a moment like winning American Idol, but it might turn out to be merely a moment.

That's been the case for Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz, who won Idol in May 2020, and is now back busking in New York City subways, which they first revealed in a May 1 Instagram post. On Friday, Just Sam joined TMZ to explain a bit more about their situation, including their incorrect assumption that winning American Idol would be their golden ticket.

"I thought, 'That's it, me and my grandmother will never experience the same struggles again,'" the performer told TMZ. "And really, that's not what it was. It was also difficult because I was the only American Idol in history to win in the beginning of COVID and everything was shut down. People didn't want to work directly in studios right away. People were trying to figure out how to get back to whatever normal was going to be for us then. It took a few months before I even got into a studio, which sucked. I was living out of a hotel."

Just Sam also noted that they went into Idol knowing very little about the music industry and have since learned a lot about contracts and protecting their own interests. "I definitely know now I have to read more," they said. "Contracts are something serious. I was just like, okay, yes, and just signing things, and that's not how it goes. You can't just move like that. It leaves you in sticky situations. That's one thing that I learned."

The singer also said they've learned crucial lessons about recording and reaching their fans. "Now I'm at a place where I'm like it's okay to record at somebody's house studio and put it out and the people are going to hear you," they said. "They're going to see you. Because I put my heart into my music. I only have five songs out and I thought, I have to pay $5000 to get a professional to mix and master it. No, people are going to hear it and I know that's it's going to pay for itself in the future, even if it's not the best quality."

Just Sam left Idol label, Hollywood Records, after signing with them in the wake of their victory. Part of their need for busking came from the hefty sums they owed to the label for their songs. When they announced their return to busking last month, they posted video singing Ariana Grande's "Almost Is Never Enough" in the subway.

According to The Sun, a since-deleted caption read, "Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains. I didn't want people to know that I legit needed the money & I didn't want people to know that it wasn't optional. I was disappointed in myself for allowing myself to fall so low after winning Idol, but then I had to take it easy on me and remember that I started my journey with Idol at 20 years old. Not even knowing anything about Hollywood or the music industry. Since then, I have learned so much and I've been able to take my experiences and share them with other artists in hopes that they don't experience the same things that I did when it comes to making it in this life."

But since revealing their struggles on social media, Just Sam has found an outpouring of support. Rapper Lil Durk reached out to offer support, and recently, Just Sam appeared live on Timbaland's TikTok. "So many people are reaching out and showing love," they concluded. "I have opportunities and collaborations that my team and I are working on make happen soon."

Just Sam won season 18 of American Idol over runner-up Arthur Gunn.

