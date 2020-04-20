American Idol type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

As the old saying goes, the show must go on.

That's the new mantra for ABC's American Idol, which has found a way to move forward with its current season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the shutdown of most Hollywood productions. After producing two previously unplanned episodes called This Is Me that dived deeper into the lives of the remaining contestants, the singing competition revealed last week that finalists will perform from home during live shows — judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will all also be remote, as will host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones — starting this Sunday, and EW has an exclusive preview of how that will work.

Image zoom Karen Neal/ABC

In the preview above, contestants who advanced to the Top 20 — which was officially revealed Sunday night after America voted through Grace Leer (above, right) over Lauren Mascetti (left) — are seen unpacking video equipment and setting up at-home performance spaces, preparing to play for America's vote from their living rooms instead of a stage surrounded by a screaming audience.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

As if these circumstances aren't unusual enough, the singers shouldn't get too comfortable, as the show is also revealing in that promo a huge twist: the Top 20 will become the Top 10 following next Sunday's performances (eliminated contestants will be revealed on the May 3 episode).

Watch the exclusive preview above for more, and catch American Idol Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

