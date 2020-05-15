American Idol gets season 4 renewal after filming remote episodes

Will these episodes be shot remotely or will ABC wait until regular productions can continue?

ABC is still all in with American Idol, even with the television landscape facing an uncertain future due to all the coronavirus-prompted production delays.

The reality singing competition show has formally been renewed for season 4 ahead of this Sunday's season 3 finale, the network announced on Friday. A premiere date wasn't mentioned, so we'll have to wait and see whether they choose to continue shooting episodes (and season 4) auditions remotely or wait until in-person productions can continue.

Filming on season 3 was interrupted due to the spread of COVID-19, but ABC and production company Fremantle moved ahead with live performance episodes shot remotely. Judge Katy Perry recently spoke with Variety about recording a performance of her latest single "Daisies" for the finale, which will air May 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

"I just filmed it the other day on this incredible new technology; it’s augmented reality and virtual reality on a green screen," the "Harleys in Hawaii" singer said. "Someone set it up for me, I went in there, I filmed it, and then I left."

Sunday's finale performances will also feature Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo singing an Aretha Franklin medley with the Top 11 contestants, Grammy winner Lauren Daigle singing "You Say" with the Top 5, Doug Kiker singing Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," judge Luke Bryan performing "One Margarita," and grand performance of "We Are the World" with the Idol judges, the Top 11, and other members of the Idol family.

