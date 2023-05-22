Here's who won American Idol season 21

Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi faced off in the final round, but only one of them could come out on top.

Season 21 of American Idol has been a strange one, with multiple contestants dropping out over the course of it for various reasons. But on Sunday, the three remaining contestants — Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, and Iam Tongi — faced off in the final round.

They each had to perform a Keith Urban song first because the country star was the guest mentor on the finale episode. Danielle sang "God Whispered Your Name," Stough took on "Stupid Boy," and Tongi covered "Making Memories of Us."

Next, each competitor had to sing a song dedicated to their hometown. Danielle sang Journey's "Faithfully" in honor of Douglasville, Ga., Tongi sang Kolohe Kai's "Cool Down" for Hawaii, and Stough sang Chris Stapleton's "Either Way" for Amory, Miss.

COLIN STOUGH, MEGAN DANIELLE, IAM TONGI Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Iam Tongi compete in 'American Idol' season 21 | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Alas, Stough did not make it to the championship match. Only Danielle and Tongi got to perform original songs for the final stretch of the competition.

Danielle's was called "Dream Girl," while Tongi's was "I'll Be Seeing You." Like many of Tongi's performances, his track was dedicated to his late father. Only then did host Ryan Seacrest announce the results of the last nationwide vote of season 21...

...and declared Tongi the winner.

Tongi closed out the show with a valedictory performance of "Don't Let Go," but first he and Danielle got to join a winner and runner-up duo from one of American Idol's the first seasons, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, for a cover of "The Impossible Dream" from the musical Man of La Mancha.

Watch Danielle and Tongi's final performances above.

