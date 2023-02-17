Ryan Seacrest welcomes us to "the party of the century."

Watch the opening of the American Idol season 21 premiere

It's time for American Idol to throw that fake ID away.

On Sunday, the long-running competition turns 21 in both years and seasons. You can start celebrating now, though, because we've got the exclusive opening of the season right here alongside some spiffy new photos of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest is also front and center, and though he may be stepping away from Live with Kelly and Ryan, he's still primed and ready to inform you that "THIS is American Idol!"

The season begins with the trio of judges being presented with mysterious gold boxes as they strut off of various stages — boxes that would perhaps be more mysterious if they weren't each inscribed with a big "21." Then again, we don't come to American Idol for its subtlety.

Luke Bryan, Kathy Perry, and Lionel Richie celebrate 21 years of 'American Idol' Luke Bryan, Kathy Perry, and Lionel Richie celebrate 21 years of 'American Idol' | Credit: ABC

We then get our first look at some stellar singers and the judges' corresponding praise, culminating in Hostmaster General Seacrest proclaiming, "Welcome home to the party of the century!" (A bold statement given that the century is still relatively young, but we'll still raise a glass. You only turn 21 once.)

Check out the start of season 21 in the video at the top of the post, and feast your eyes on the Idol team below. It's not exactly a golden ticket to Hollywood, but then again, we're not going to make you stand up and sing either, so it's a pretty good deal all things considered.

American Idol 'American Idol' star Katy Perry | Credit: ABC/Mark Seliger

American Idol 'American Idol' star Lionel Richie | Credit: ABC/Mark Seliger

American Idol 'American Idol' star Luke Bryan | Credit: ABC/Mark Seliger

American Idol 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest | Credit: ABC/Mark Seliger

American Idol 'American Idol' stars Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan | Credit: ABC/Mark Seliger

American Idol 'American Idol' stars Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. | Credit: ABC/Mark Seliger

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: