American Idol season 18 contestant Doug Kiker arrested on domestic violence charge

Doug Kiker, a garbage collector who won a ticket to Hollywood last season on American Idol, has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in Mobile, Ala.

Jail records confirm Kiker was arrested Thursday, on a charge of domestic violence in the third degree, harassment. A police lieutenant told TMZ Friday morning that Kiker was in jail and being held on a $1,000 bond. (The Mobile Police Department's public affairs office could not immediately be reached by EW.)

According to TMZ, an unknown woman called 911 on Thursday, and following an investigation, Kiker was arrested on probable cause.

Douglas Kiker Douglas Kiker on 'American Idol' | Credit: ABC

Kiker made a memorable impression as a contestant during season 18 of the ABC reality competition show. Kiker, then 27, sang "Bless the Broken Road," by Rascal Flatts, in his audition. Judge Lionel Richie had Luke Bryan take Kiker outside to perform in front of a live crowd — his first time ever. He came back in and auditioned with an assist from Bryan, who helped instruct him on how to stay in key.

Kiker was sent home during Hollywood week after singing "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" a capella, but brought back to duet with Rascal Flatts during the season finale.

A representative for American Idol didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Friday afternoon.

