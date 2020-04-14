American Idol to air remote live performance episodes amid coronavirus shutdown

Image zoom Scott Patrick Green/ABC

American Idol type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

American Idol is singing a new quaran-tune.

Production on the ABC singing competition's live shows was temporarily postponed, but the network and production company Fremantle have found a creative way to keep the show's current season on track.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones, will kick-off a remote live version of the show beginning Sunday, April 26, with the Top 20 contestants performing for America's vote from home.

"How will @AmericanIdol continue? I'll be judging from California ☀️ @LionelRichie from LA 👋 @LukeBryan& @mrBobbyBones in Nashville.🤠 @RyanSeacrest will host from Cali!🌴 Contestants perform at their house!🎤 America will VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER," Perry announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

To buy some time, the network produced two specials called American Idol: This Is Me, airing last weekend and this Sunday, which give a dive deeper into the lives of the remaining singers and also include unseen footage and performances.

At least contestants who'll be eliminated won't have far to travel.

