The country star was absent from the show on the same night Wyatt Pike pulled out for "personal reasons."

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline shuts down fan theory he got in a fight with American Idol contestant

American Idol Streaming Options

Luke Bryan's wife is setting the record straight.

After some American Idol fans speculated on social media that the judge took a break from the show after getting into a physical altercation with season 19 contestant Wyatt Pike, the country superstar's wife, Caroline Bryan (née Boyer), cleared up the rumors. Their no-shows on the same night — Bryan's due to testing positive for COVID-19, and Wyatt's for unspecified "personal reasons" — were just a coincidence.

AMERICAN IDOL 'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan and contestant Wyatt Pike | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC (2)

"Trust me, he has covid," Boyer wrote on TikTok responding to the rumors. "I kinda wish there was a fight. I'm sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I'm peeing Lysol!!!"

Bryan was absent from Idol's first live show, on Monday, April 12 (he was present for the April 11 pretaped episode), after announcing via Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to the judges table this week as the contestants tackled Oscar-nominated songs.

As for Pike, he shared a post on his Instagram last week addressing his exit: "I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life. Fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!"

He has since followed up that post by performing on his Instagram page.

Representatives for Idol and Bryan did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Tuesday.

Streaming Options

Related content: