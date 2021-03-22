Kellyanne Conway literally sings her daughter's praises on American Idol Hollywood Week

Claudia Conway, daughter of political royalty George and Kellyanne Conway, returned to ABC's American Idol Sunday for the first Hollywood Week episode.

After all these years, Hollywood Week is still stressful. Sunday's episode of the singing competition series finally brought together the best and brightest from the auditions to prove they have what it takes to make it to the next round: duets.

They all have different ways of dealing with the pressure. When she reappeared on the Dolby stage, Claudia Conway was sporting a new brunette look that took even judge Katy Perry by surprise. Back in her audition, Perry told her she needed to "calm the storm that is around you," a reference to all the media attention focused on Kellyanne during her time as an advisor to former President Donald Trump. Claudia herself became quite visible on social media sites like TikTok. After a nude photo of Claudia was allegedly posted to Kellyanne's Twitter account via the Fleets feature in January, both Conway women took a break from social media.

Kellyanne Conway and Claudia Conway Image zoom Kellyanne Conway cheers on daughter Claudia Conway on "American Idol." | Credit: ABC

On Sunday's episode of American Idol, Claudia said "I'm just drowning it all out, and telling myself I can do it. I've been trying to establish my own identity. Most people don't know I'm a singer."

By her own admission she was "freaking out," but her mom enthusiastically supported her from the audience as Claudia covered "River" by Bishop Briggs. The work paid off, because Claudia advanced to the next round.

Upon congratulating her, Kellyanne showed off her own vocal cords by singing a few lines of Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" — but, alas, that moment is not included in the video above. You'll have to find the full episode on Hulu to see that.